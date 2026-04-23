NDP veteran Joan Phillip ‘seriously ill’ after pivotal role in DRIPA reversal

The parliamentary secretary for community development has been undergoing tests since December. Her staunch opposition to weakening or pausing DRIPA helped preserve the unpopular legislation, against the premier’s wishes.

BC NDP MLA Joan Phillip stands with her husband, Stewart, the Grand Chief of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. The Syilx Okanagan Chiefs Executive Council said they stand with MLA Phillip against the provincial government suspending or amending DRIPA. Emelie Peacock / Hope Standard