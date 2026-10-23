BC

Nearly all polls have Conservatives ahead in the 2026 BC provincial election — here's what to expect

If this campaign has taught anything, it is to expect the unexpected.
BC Election Vote Splitting
BC Election Vote SplittingImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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David Eby
Bc Ndp
Bc Greens
Lorne Doerkson
BC Conservative
Emily Lowan
BC Election 2026
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Western Standard
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