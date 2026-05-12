BC

Networks linked to China fuel debate over B.C. shipyard plan

Environmental organizations opposing a British Columbia shipyard project have public links to Greenpeace China and other cross-border NGOs.
Renderings of Coastal Gateway Port shipyard
Renderings of Coastal Gateway Port shipyardCourtesy: CEO Mike Butler
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