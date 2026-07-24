New poll shows David Eby’s approval collapsing to historic low

SURREY — British Columbia Premier David Eby’s approval rating has crashed to a historic low of 27% after the announcement of a proposed Alberta-to-BC oil pipeline, new Angus Reid Institute polling shows, with the damage now reaching deep into his own base..Just 27% of British Columbians now approve of Eby’s performance, down from 31% in June and 40% in December.A majority, at 54%, disapprove, while the share saying they are unsure has more than doubled to 19%.The most striking finding is the collapse among past NDP supporters. Approval among 2024 BC NDP voters has plunged from 78% in June to 53% in July. Disapproval among that group nearly doubled to 32%, and uncertainty jumped five-fold to 15%..The numbers mark a sharp break from earlier this year, when Eby still held 82% approval among the same voters in March.By contrast, opposition among 2024 BC Conservative voters remains rock-solid, with 88% disapproving in the latest survey..The July 17-19 poll of 607 adult residents in British Columbia shows Eby receiving almost no political credit for the pipeline project. Two-thirds of those who support the pipeline disapprove of his performance. Pipeline opponents are more evenly divided.In Alberta, the political fallout has been the opposite. Premier Danielle Smith’s approval rose seven points to 46% since June, recovering from a sub-40% reading..The results come after Prime Minister Mark Carney and Smith advanced a proposed million-barrel-per-day pipeline to the Pacific coast. Eby signed a parallel economic agreement with Ottawa that leaves open a southern-route pipeline while keeping the north-coast tanker ban in place..A companion Angus Reid finding showed 63% of Canadians support a pipeline..In British Columbia specifically, 64% supported it, 23% opposed and 13% were unsure.