BC

New poll shows David Eby’s approval collapsing to historic low

Support erodes sharply even among past NDP voters, new Angus Reid polling data shows.
David Eby at the BC-Washington border
David Eby at the BC-Washington borderIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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