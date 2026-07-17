No mayors, police or security people represented at Liberal announcement of Vancouver port expansion

NEW WESTMINSTER — Federal politicians descended on the Greater Vancouver Area Thursday to make a “major announcement” on Port of Vancouver expansion, raising immediate questions about the complete absence of local mayors, police or any security officials to speak further on the matter..The event took place at the Roberts Bank port facilities in Delta near Point Roberts where Liberal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon, alongside fellow Liberal MPs Parm Bains and Jill McKnight, unveiled the referral of the federal Gateway Strategy for the Port of Vancouver to the "Major Projects Office" for fast-tracking..Despite relating to the port, and subsequently security, the stage featured no municipal mayors from the region and zero law enforcement or security officials — a striking omission given the Carney government’s repeated warnings that Canada is navigating a “more dangerous and unpredictable world.”.Delta Mayor George Harvie, whose municipality hosts the Roberts Bank terminal and who has spent years documenting “rampant” crime at the port and demanding dedicated policing and stronger federal oversight, was nowhere to be seen. .No other mayors from the Lower Mainland attended, nor did any police or security officials as designated media liaisons.Oddly on hand was Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight, whose portfolio has nothing to do with ports, trade infrastructure or supply-chain security..Even the Canadian Press reporter Darryl Greer, who was covering the announcement, noted the absence of Delta Mayor George Harvie and any police or security people, which drew a dismissive response from MacKinnon.Harvie, whose city hosts the Roberts Bank terminal, has spent years criticizing the lack of proper oversight and security at the facility. The city mayor has previously released reports and spoken to reporters in an attempt to document “rampant” crime at Deltaport and Roberts Bank and has repeatedly called for dedicated port police and clearer federal accountability..MacKinnon described the Gateway Strategy as a “transformational strategy” designed to expand the Port of Vancouver’s container capacity by 50% through the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project, a proposed three-berth terminal on the existing Roberts Bank causeway.He said the upgrades would unlock $100 billion in new annual trade capacity and contribute up to $3 billion a year to Canada’s GDP by opening greater access to Indo-Pacific markets and diversifying Canada’s trade routes.The minister framed the project as essential infrastructure for a shifting global economy, arguing it would strengthen supply chains and position Canada to capture more international container traffic.MacKinnon added that the Major Projects Office will begin immediate consultations with indigenous communities as part of the fast-track process.Also present were B.C. Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth, Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Laura Cassidy and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority CEO Peter Xotta.