BC

No mayors, police or security people represented at Liberal announcement of Vancouver port expansion

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon’s event at Roberts Bank featured zero local mayors, zero police and zero security officials — even as the Carney government warns Canada faces a more dangerous and unpredictable world.
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