BC

No one charged with producing fentanyl at ‘largest superlab’ in Canadian history

Nearly two years after Mounties announced they had dismantled the "largest fentanyl superlab in Canadian history," not a single person has been charged with producing or distributing the drug.
An aerial view of the property in Falkland, B.C., where RCMP investigators dismantled what police described as the largest and most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada in October 2024.
An aerial view of the property in Falkland, B.C., where RCMP investigators dismantled what police described as the largest and most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada in October 2024.Royal Canadian Mounted Police
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Bc
Rcmp
Donald Trump
Fentanyl
superlab
Pete Hoekstra
Assistant Commissioner David Teboul
Falkland
Gagpreet Singh Randhawa
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