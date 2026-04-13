BC

No PhD, no degree: UBC hiring practices questioned after hiring Lewis and Klein

Despite lacking advanced degrees, and Klein having none at all, the activist couple continue to shape young minds at UBC while raking in salaries far above the median income.
NDP leadership candidate Avi Lewis
NDP leadership candidate Avi LewisScreen grab from @AviLewis on X
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Ndp
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Naomi Klein
Avi Lewis

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