BC

NO REPLY: Merritt mayor gets no answer from Ottawa as ER closures pile up amid wildfires

Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz has received no reply from federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel after writing last week to request Ottawa intervene in Interior Health’s recurring ER closures. The Nicola Valley Hospital has already shut down 10 times this year.
Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz, right, speaks with BC NDP Forests Minister Ravi Parmar.
Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz, right, speaks with BC NDP Forests Minister Ravi Parmar.Facebook / Mayor Mike Goetz
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David Eby
Ravi Kahlon
Kelowna
Kamloops
Merritt
Ravi Parmar
Josie Osborne
Emergency Room
Lillooet
Mike Goetz
Nicola Valley Hospital
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Western Standard
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