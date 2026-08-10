BC

No return home yet for thousands as Bald Range fire remains active and unsafe

Police confirm one arrest and a significant fine for people attempting to enter the closed evacuation zone as the 15,590-hectare fire continues to burn.
The Bald Range wildfire lights up the night sky and reflects across the water as seen from Peachland on the night of August 9–10, 2026.
The Bald Range wildfire lights up the night sky and reflects across the water as seen from Peachland on the night of August 9–10, 2026.VanCity Vice / X (@VanCityVice)
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