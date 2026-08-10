No return home yet for thousands as Bald Range fire remains active and unsafe

PENTICTON — Officials stressed Monday that it remains unsafe for residents to return home amid the ongoing Bald Range wildfire west of Summerland, while RCMP warned the public against circulating false information about the fire’s cause and confirmed enforcement action against people entering the evacuation zone.The out-of-control fire, first reported Friday afternoon, has grown to approximately 15,590 hectares, or about 156 square kilometres. Most active fire behaviour is occurring on the western flank, particularly the northwestern and southwestern corners, driven by westerly winds that have brought cleaner air and more direct sun onto the landscape. The fire is described as a backing fire that is advancing methodically eastward, with some decent-sized runs but nothing approaching the extreme growth seen on the first day.Incident commander Hugh Murdoch of the BC Wildfire Service told a Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen briefing Monday evening that conditions remain extremely challenging for ground crews, equipment operators and pilots due to heat, dryness, steep topography and poor visibility from smoke.Fuels are exceptionally dry with full consumption of both large and small material, leading to deep burning and active behaviour that is resource-intensive to fight..Penticton RCMP Superintendent Beth McCandy said investigators are examining the fire’s origin as a criminal investigation given the associated death of an 80-year-old woman who died while evacuating from the Meadow Valley area and the significant property damage.Police received initial information from BC Wildfire Service regarding potential cause and are following up diligently with partner agencies and fire investigators, though access to the precise origin area remains limited by ongoing risk.Police specifically addressed circulating social media videos showing an individual lighting a non-lethal wildlife deterrent device known as a bear banger. Investigators have identified the person, who is considered a "witness and not a suspect." The incident captured on video occurred kilometres away from the fire’s origin area. “The public is cautioned against making false statements, and to stop the continuation of misinformation on social media,” McCandy said..On Sunday afternoon, a male was arrested within the evacuation order area for attempting to enter. Separately, another individual who tried to force past a roadblock received a considerable fine. Roving patrols by Penticton RCMP, supported by neighbouring detachments, natural resource officers and BC Conservation Officers, continue. No reports of criminal activity within the order areas were received Monday. Residents are reminded that access remains completely shut down without a permit..Regional Emergency Operations Centre director Graham Statt said the region remains firmly in the response phase focused on protecting people and critical infrastructure. “It is not safe at this time” for residents to return. Temporary access for critical purposes is being triaged, and the organization ALERT has been granted access for animal welfare and livestock support.Rapid damage assessments cannot begin until crews can safely enter the community. Once access is possible, assessments will proceed in a grid pattern to identify heavily impacted areas and inform a staged, phased re-entry process.