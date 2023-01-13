BC PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry & Health Minister Adrian Dix
BC health officials provided an update on respiratory illness in the province Friday, the first of 2023.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry took the stage alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, neither of whom detailed when the province will allow nurses not vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to work, instead confirming the mandate will indefinitely remain in place.

(6) comments

BCGray
BCGray

Dr?? Henry should have her alleged medical license revoked for her horrendous actions against her fellow British Columbians. She kept claiming like Fauci follow the science, well the SCIENCE has seen its mistake why oh why won't you

dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

Just keep doubling down, Bonnie. It's not like any of this will ever come back to bite you.

Goose
Goose

History won't judged these two, too kindly.

Goose
Goose

Covidian cult.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Alberta needs nurses. We might benefit from them moving here to work, and contribute to our success.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

BAHAHA Dying

