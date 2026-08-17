BC

North Vancouver–Capilano by-election emerges as early test of federal leader support

Conservative candidate Stephen Curran’s acknowledgment that voters call the Conservative leader “divisive in the extreme,” and Pierre Poilievre’s brusque response Sunday morning have turned a local vacancy into a proxy war between the two federal party leaders.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (centre right) and North Vancouver–Capilano candidate Stephen Curran (centre left) speak with residents while door-knocking in the riding. Also pictured (right) is former BC Conservative leadership candidate Caroline Elliott.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (centre right) and North Vancouver–Capilano candidate Stephen Curran (centre left) speak with residents while door-knocking in the riding. Also pictured (right) is former BC Conservative leadership candidate Caroline Elliott.X / Pierre Poilievre
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Canadian Politics
Bcpoli
Jonathan Wilkinson
North Vancouver
Mark Carney
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
federal by-election
North Shore
Braeden Caley
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Western Standard
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