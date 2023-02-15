Geese
Image courtesy CBC

Richmond, BC Mounties are cautioning drivers in the area to be on the lookout for migratory birds after discovering more than 20 of them have been run over.

Richmond RCMP said it received reports Monday morning of a large number of dead snow birds strewn across the roadway in the 6200 block of Blundell Road, adding initial investigations indicated the birds had been mowed down by a vehicle.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Footloose
Footloose

These damned Snow Geese are everywhere in Richmond. They constantly cross roads in flocks defying or oblivious to cars and trucks often taking two or three minutes to clear the road. No once can miss them, which makes me thing they were hit deliberately.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.