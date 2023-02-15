Richmond, BC Mounties are cautioning drivers in the area to be on the lookout for migratory birds after discovering more than 20 of them have been run over.
Richmond RCMP said it received reports Monday morning of a large number of dead snow birds strewn across the roadway in the 6200 block of Blundell Road, adding initial investigations indicated the birds had been mowed down by a vehicle.
On Wednesday morning Richmond RCMP received a similar report, this time of a large flock of geese laying on the roadway near the intersection of No.1 Road and Francis Road.
Upon arrival, officers determined three of the geese had been killed after being struck by a vehicle.
Police and City of Richmond crews were able to clear the roadway and traffic warning signs have been set up in the area.
The detachment is liaising with the BC SPCA due to the large number of dead birds.
“Every year at this time we see large numbers of migratory birds flocking to our local greenways, fields, parks and school grounds. But they also move out onto nearby roadways,” said Richmond RCMP’s Cpl. Ian Henderson.
“Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways, especially in poorly lit areas and during the early morning hours.”
An investigation continues, but police say there is no evidence to indicate criminal intent or a link between the two incidents at this time.
These damned Snow Geese are everywhere in Richmond. They constantly cross roads in flocks defying or oblivious to cars and trucks often taking two or three minutes to clear the road. No once can miss them, which makes me thing they were hit deliberately.
