Mak Parhar
A notorious COVID-19 vaccine, mask, and lockdown protester from BC tested positive for the virus when he died in 2021, but that’s not what killed him, says a newly released BC Coroners Service report, confirming he died from illicit drug consumption.

Makhan “Mak” Singh Parhar rose to fame in 2020 due to his involvement in COVID-19 related protests, denial of the virus’ existence, refusal to close his Delta yoga studio, and not abiding by a mandatory 14-day self isolation period after briefly leaving the country in November 2020 — leading to his arrest and a series of charges against him under the Canada Quarantine Act.

