A notorious COVID-19 vaccine, mask, and lockdown protester from BC tested positive for the virus when he died in 2021, but that’s not what killed him, says a newly released BC Coroners Service report, confirming he died from illicit drug consumption.
Makhan “Mak” Singh Parhar rose to fame in 2020 due to his involvement in COVID-19 related protests, denial of the virus’ existence, refusal to close his Delta yoga studio, and not abiding by a mandatory 14-day self isolation period after briefly leaving the country in November 2020 — leading to his arrest and a series of charges against him under the Canada Quarantine Act.
One year later, Parhar was found dead in the bathroom of his New Westminster home.
In a video posted online days before his death, Parhar complained about being sick, albeit he denied any possibility of a COVID-19 infection. He posted another video one day before his death saying he’d been taking the antiparasitic medication ivermectin and felt “40 to 50 percent better.”
Parhar’s videos led to much of the public assuming he died as a result of a COVID-19 infection. Some even relished his death.
“To be fair, gotta give him credit for not wasting an ICU bed,” wrote one Reddit user.
“No f-cks given. Another win for natural selection!” wrote another.
An opinion piece published by Vancouver Is Awesome one day after Parhar's death stated that although the exact cause of death was not yet known, the grief experienced by Parhar's young daughter could have been avoided if Parhar "simply believed in science."
Fast forward 15 months and now the BC Coroners Service says that “despite a positive post mortem COVID test result, there is no indication this illness played a role in Mr. Parhar's death.”
Instead the service said Parhar died from ethanol and mixed illicit drug toxicity, including fentanyl and cocaine.
Upon physical examination at the scene, the attending coroner noted the 48-year-old father had been laying on the floor with no observable traumatic injury, evidence of foul play, or evidence of self harm.
Drug paraphernalia including an uncapped syringe, burnt spoon, and glass pipe were found nearby.
The report further notes that Parhar had no recent documented history of problems with substance use.
"I classify this death as accidental and make no recommendations," concludes the report.
