BC

Notorious complainant Yaniv files Human Rights Tribunal grievance against Billboard Chris

Prominent Canadian activist Billboard Chris Elston says Jessica Yaniv has taken a complaint against him to the BC Human Rights Tribunal for improper pronoun usage and "denying the existence of transgender identities."
Jessica Yaniv
Jessica YanivImage courtesy of Twitter
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Transgender
Pronouns
Keean Bexte
Billboard Chris
Jessica Yaniv
Lgbt
Rebel News
Drea Humphrey
Marc Emery

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