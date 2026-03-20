Notorious complainant Yaniv files Human Rights Tribunal grievance against Billboard Chris

VANCOUVER — A prominent Canadian activist against child gender transitions and radical gender ideology says he faces a new complaint before the BC Human Rights Tribunal from Jessica Yaniv..Elston's X post details that Yaniv's complaint concerns his use of male pronouns when referring to the complainant along with "denying the existence of transgender identities." Yaniv is a trans-identifying male and prolific litigant who has brought several controversial complaints before the tribunal.In 2018 and 2019 he filed complaints against more than a dozen female estheticians — primarily Brazilian-style waxing salons, most of them run by immigrant women of Indian descent operating small home-based businesses — after they declined to wax his genitals.The tribunal found that scrotum waxing was not a service customarily provided by the respondents, who offered waxing services primarily for female clients and had no training or experience with male genitalia.The tribunal, on top of this, also voiced concern that Yaniv may have acted with an improper motive.“Ms. Yaniv’s overriding purpose was to manufacture the conditions for human rights complaints against unsophisticated and vulnerable respondents, in order to secure a financial settlement and punish individuals involved,” the tribunal found.“In a majority of her cases,” the decision continued, “she also had the added motivation of punishing racialized and immigrant women whom she stereotypes as hostile to the interests of the LGBTQ+ community.”The tribunal’s concerns over Yaniv’s potential racial animus were later buttressed by a video showing him yelling the “N word” at Drea Humphrey, a black reporter for Rebel News..In another 2020 interaction with a Rebel News reporter, Yaniv can be seen attacking Keean Bexte with what appears to be a walking cane..Elston said Yaniv Simpson has a history of targeting him too, including a conviction for uttering threats after he threatened to shoot and kill Elston..Along with the tribunal cases, Yaniv has racked up many criminal convictions over the years.In 2019, he was convicted of possession of a prohibited weapon after brandishing and activating a taser during a livestreamed debate with YouTuber Blaire White, receiving a conditional discharge, probation, and a firearms prohibition.A more recent conviction included an assault on an elderly man in the front lobby of his mother’s care home, as detailed and documented by Elston in another X post..Elston further alleged that the Municipality of Langley once sent Yaniv Simpson a legal letter stating first responders would no longer assist him with routine calls for help getting out of the bathtub following his vaginoplasty.Elston said he welcomes the new complaint as an apparent opportunity to tackle not only Yaniv’s complaint, but the BC Human Rights Tribunal itself.“I do not believe in gender identities. I never will,” he wrote. “And I welcome this fight with open arms … I’d love to kill two birds with one stone and help take down your kangaroo court while I’m at it.”Late on Thursday evening, former PPC candidate Marc Emery wrote on X that he had also been targeted by a tribunal complaint from Yaniv, marking the second individual to make such a claim in as many days..It remains difficult to predict how long the tribunal actions may take, given Yaniv's history as a frequent and litigious complainant who has filed numerous cases only to withdraw them unexpectedly.