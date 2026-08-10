Okanagan Information Officer’s calm updates earn ‘hero’ praise during fire crisis

As the explosive Bald Range wildfire emptied Summerland and surrounding communities, Erick Thompson’s calm briefings — including one from his own evacuation vehicle — earned widespread praise as a “masterclass” in emergency communication.

Erick Thompson, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen information officer, provides an update on the Bald Range wildfire during a livestream briefing on Sunday, August 9, 2026. Screenshot from live RDOS stream