Okanagan Information Officer’s calm updates earn ‘hero’ praise during fire crisis

PENTICTON — As the Bald Range wildfire exploded west of Summerland on Friday night and forced more than 20,000 people from their homes, one steady voice has consistently alleviated the panic: residents are calling Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen information officer Erick Thompson "a hero."Thompson’s impromptu and continuous YouTube livestreams and practical safety advice have been widely shared and picked up in coverage as far away as Al Jazeera. The most heartfelt praise, however, has come from his own community..The livestreams themselves have become interactive. Viewers can submit comments in real time, and Thompson often responds directly on air. Reflecting on the process, he said with a smile: “We’re building a real community here.”“Hero,” one resident told the Western Standard. Others praised “his calm demeanour and likable personality” for having “a unique calming effect.” A third reflected, “I wonder if this is what FDR’s fireside chats felt like?”.The fire was first detected around 5:30 p.m. Friday near Faulder. It grew with Rank 5 intensity, spotting ahead of itself and racing toward Okanagan Lake. Helicopters rescued over 50 of people cut off by the flames deep into Friday evening. Significant structure loss occurred in Faulder, Garnet Valley and Prairie Valley.Thompson stayed on camera through the night. One briefing even came from his vehicle after he left the emergency operations centre to get his family out. He continued providing updates on evacuations, road closures, power restoration, reception centres and fire behaviour through Saturday and into Sunday..Viewers watching the RDOS YouTube livestreams in real time saw the process evolve in realtime.Early feeds sometimes struggled with audio, so Thompson added an external microphone that delivered clearer sound and allowed him to go hands-free without headphones.Another practical on-the-fly improvisation: whenever Thompson stepped away to speak with media or take a short break, a simple “The livestream will resume shortly” sign was placed in front of the camera so viewers knew the stream had not dropped.He even began bringing in "guests" to share the load and expand the information available, including Summerland Chief Administrative Officer Graham Statt and BC Wildfire Service information officers..Thompson's uniquely charming and candid presence has included moments of quirky levity. For instance, at one point Thompson told viewers someone had brought him a smoothie — a gesture he said he “appreciated,” while gently encouraging others not to follow suit.Viewers have credited him with cutting through rumour, speculation, and fear at a moment when reliable information was scarce. The calm, consistent tone appears to have resonated particularly strongly with people packing under pressure, waiting to hear about the status of their properties and belonging, or those watching from afar for updates on their loved ones..Alongside the updates, Thompson repeatedly stressed practical steps residents should take to stay safe. He urged people to remain vigilant, keep a to-go bag packed and ready by the door, and ensure their vehicle’s gas tank is at least half full so they can leave on short notice. He reminded viewers that when an evacuation order comes, “the less you have to think about, the better,” and encouraged anyone who felt threatened by the fire to leave immediately even if an official order had not yet reached their property.Thompson assumed his current position as the Senior Manager of Communications and Engagement for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in April 2025. He originally joined the regional district organization in April 2018 as an Information Officer. Over the next seven years, he steadily advanced through the communications department, serving as a Communications Coordinator, Communications Supervisor, and then as the Manager of Communications and Engagement before stepping into his current senior leadership role.Before entering public sector communications, Thompson spent nearly two decades working as a professional broadcast journalist and media creator. He spent ten years from 2001 to 2011 as a television news anchor and reporter for CTV in Victoria where he handled live broadcasts, political interviews, and major event reporting.