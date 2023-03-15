Liquified natural gas

Cedar LNG has received environmental approval for a floating LNG plant off Kitimat, BC.

 By Dave Naylor

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports off British Columbia’s west coast inched one step closer to reality after the proposed Cedar LNG project received environmental approvals from the provincial government.

Cedar is a joint venture between the Haisla First Nation and Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline. In addition, Cedar announced it reached a 20-year commercial agreement with ARC Resources to supply gas to the facility. A final investment decision is expected later this year.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

