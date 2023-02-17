One year after the Coastal GasLink (CGL) attack near Houston, BC, that resulted in millions of dollars in damage, RCMP remains silent about the investigation, which has yet to yield an arrest.
Just after midnight on Feb. 17, 2022, CGL security workers on the Morice River Forest Service Road were rolled on by a masked group of people armed with weapons, including axes, who began setting fires and destroying property.
The surveillance cameras had been successfully disabled, however, some mobile phone footage was captured.
The group of attackers numbered about 20. Nine CGL workers were attacked — all of whom fled without injury.
“This coordinated and criminal attack from multiple directions threatened the lives of several workers. In one of the most concerning acts, an attempt was made to set a vehicle on fire while workers were inside,” said CGL in a statement following the incident.
When RCMP officers arrived, they discovered blockages on the road such as downed trees, tar-covered stumps, wire, and boards with spikes protruding. Fires had been lit throughout the debris.
Despite being close enough to officers to hurl smoke bombs and fire-lit sticks, the attackers successfully fled the remote work camp, leaving behind a series of makeshift traps, according to RCMP, noting that one officer was injured.
The attack dominated public discourse in BC for some time before fading into the background. Public attention toward the case saw a brief resurgence in December last year when the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, along with Crime Stoppers, offered a private reward of up to $100,000 for any information leading to the arrest and charge of any individual responsible for the crime.
The move prompted RCMP to briefly break its months-long silence.
“Nearly 10 months have passed since the RCMP initiated their investigation into acts of violence and extensive damage inflicted at the Coastal GasLink camp near Houston, BC in February,” reads a December 2022 RCMP press release.
“The RCMP conducted a number of interviews and followed up on several leads. However, there has not been any new tips or information received in recent months that would positively identify the people responsible for these violent acts.”
Days away from the attack's one-year anniversary, the Western Standard asked RCMP this week if it has conducted further interviews, followed new leads, received any new tips, or if any new suspects have been identified since its update two months ago.
"I have not received an update on the ongoing investigation,” said North District's Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.
Several more officers tasked with disseminating information — or lack thereof — to the public have not yet responded.
Nearly a year ago RCMP told the Prince George Post it “has a handle on who one to two of the suspects may be,” and was building a case to bring to the Crown.
The camp is roughly 60-km from Houston and is only accessible by vehicle from the service road. Forest paths intertwine among the surrounding, dense landscape.
The closest RCMP helicopter was stationed in Prince George. Houston’s detachment has only a handful of officers and K9 support was not readily available during the attack.
Similarly, no arrests have been made in relation to an October 2022 incident that occurred in nearby Smithers, where multiple vehicles — including RCMP, BC Hydro, and other BC government vehicles — were torched in a motel parking lot.
Saunderson said the incident was likely a targeted attack on emergency services vehicles; motel staff told the Western Standard they “were not supposed to talk about it.”
At least one of the torched RCMP vehicles belonged to the C-IRG unit, which patrols the Morice Forest Service Road.
(7) comments
The RCMP has herded and protected these Paid Terrorists hired by the Anti-Oil/Gorebull Warming Believers for decades now. Likely with the approval of the Provincial NDP & the Crime Minister & his WEF lackey Cabinet.
We have know for almost 2 decades that this funding comes from the Rockerfeller Foundation, Tides USA and other Environmental whaco Organizations.
The RCMP know exactly who is behind this criminal fascist behaviour . . . but they no longer work to protect Canadians or Canadian Businesses from Global Terrorists.
Finding it's hard to arrest yourself is probably as close to the truth as we're going to get unless someone on the inside blows their whistle and any who do know that it's an open invitation to a death sentence.
Get rid of the RCMP. The force has become the Brownshirts of the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.
The secrecy and selective enforcement of violent attacks like these, as well as protests that destroyed infrastructure, property, statues, and of course Churches and crimes committed by the wealthy and politicians and many many other examples put on display the importance of the Rule of Law the Attorney General JWR fought for in 2018 and those who fought for our freedom generations ago.
And I missed an and so here is another, and.
Crime was committed by Trudeau's henchmen so of course no arrests or investigation for that matter.
Trudeau? My vote goes to Suzuki’s henchmen.
This is yet another reason in a long list of many others why Alberta needs to release the RCMP from all policing duties in Alberta and create an Alberta Provincial police force. The RCMP can not be trusted or relied upon to serve and protect citizens. The only thing the RCMP protects is their political Liberal masters.
