Image courtesy RCMP

One year after the Coastal GasLink (CGL) attack near Houston, BC, that resulted in millions of dollars in damage, RCMP remains silent about the investigation, which has yet to yield an arrest.

Just after midnight on Feb. 17, 2022, CGL security workers on the Morice River Forest Service Road were rolled on by a masked group of people armed with weapons, including axes, who began setting fires and destroying property.

Smithers, BC

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The RCMP has herded and protected these Paid Terrorists hired by the Anti-Oil/Gorebull Warming Believers for decades now. Likely with the approval of the Provincial NDP & the Crime Minister & his WEF lackey Cabinet.

We have know for almost 2 decades that this funding comes from the Rockerfeller Foundation, Tides USA and other Environmental whaco Organizations.

The RCMP know exactly who is behind this criminal fascist behaviour . . . but they no longer work to protect Canadians or Canadian Businesses from Global Terrorists.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Finding it's hard to arrest yourself is probably as close to the truth as we're going to get unless someone on the inside blows their whistle and any who do know that it's an open invitation to a death sentence.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Get rid of the RCMP. The force has become the Brownshirts of the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

The secrecy and selective enforcement of violent attacks like these, as well as protests that destroyed infrastructure, property, statues, and of course Churches and crimes committed by the wealthy and politicians and many many other examples put on display the importance of the Rule of Law the Attorney General JWR fought for in 2018 and those who fought for our freedom generations ago.

And I missed an and so here is another, and.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Crime was committed by Trudeau's henchmen so of course no arrests or investigation for that matter.

fpenner
fpenner

Trudeau? My vote goes to Suzuki’s henchmen.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

This is yet another reason in a long list of many others why Alberta needs to release the RCMP from all policing duties in Alberta and create an Alberta Provincial police force. The RCMP can not be trusted or relied upon to serve and protect citizens. The only thing the RCMP protects is their political Liberal masters.

