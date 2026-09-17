BC

OneBC names Warren Hamm as their candidate in Penticton-Summerland

The former Conservative leadership candidate once backed a pact to stop the right from splitting. The seat he is taking sits about four hours from the West Kootenay home he campaigned from.
OneBC names Warren Hamm as their candidate in Penticton-Summerland
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Bcpoli
Penticton
Naramata
Dallas Brodie
OneBC
Summerland
Yuri Fulmer
Warren Hamm
Amelia Boultbee
Penticton-Summerland
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