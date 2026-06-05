BC

OneBC say City of Kamloops is ‘extorting’ them for additional security costs

The city’s last-minute permit cancellation over $7,729 in disputed security costs — just days after publicly stating it was legally obliged to allow the event — has OneBC accusing municipal officials of using bureaucratic fees to achieve what they could not do openly.
OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie
OneBC Leader Dallas BrodieScreenshot: X
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Kamloops
Cancel Culture
Dallas Brodie
OneBC
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Western Standard
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