OneBC say City of Kamloops is ‘extorting’ them for additional security costs

NEW WESTMINSTER — OneBC says the City of Kamloops is trying to “extort thousands of dollars from the party or shut down its event” by demanding more than $7,700 in additional security costs just days before a scheduled town hall.The party had a confirmed Facility Use Permit for the Kia Lounge at the Sandman Centre for a June 7 town hall featuring leader Dallas Brodie. OneBC paid the $583 rental fee weeks in advance as part of its Backbone of BC Tour.According to an email from the city’s Acting Chief Administrative Officer to a OneBC organizer shared exclusively with the Western Standard, the permit was cancelled because the party did not pay the Estimated Security and Safety Costs of $7,729.42 outlined in Schedule B of the signed permit.The city said, through emails to a OneBC staffer, the extra amount came from a “local risk assessment conducted in coordination with the RCMP.”It said the RCMP and Community Services Officer costs were identified by the city’s Protective Services Director and RCMP as necessary to ensure the safety of event attendees..The email stated, “it is not appropriate for taxpayers to bear costs that stem directly from OneBC’s event.”Municipal officers won't even allow the event to take place outside.Kamloops Deputy CAO and Director of Civic Operations Jen Fretz further stated via email: “I take this opportunity to remind you that City of Kamloops Parks and Public Lands Bylaw No. 35-66 prohibits you from holding an unsanctioned event in any Park or public lands within the boundaries of the City of Kamloops without a valid Facility Use Permit.”OneBC leader Dallas Brodie said on X that the city cancelled the booking — confirmed in March — one week before the event after demanding the additional $7,729 based on a “vague security risk assessment that they refused to describe.”.In a statement, OneBC said the demand was an attempt to shut down the event or “extort money” from a political party whose views city bureaucrats dislike. The party said no RCMP report or evidence of a safety risk was provided, and that the only organization stirring up trouble around the event is the City of Kamloops.OneBC said the town hall will go ahead at an alternative venue and told supporters to register on its website for the new location details closer to the date.Earlier this week, the City of Kamloops said in a now-deleted media release that it does not support or condone “residential school denialism, anti-Indigenous racism or hate speech” associated with some OneBC positions..However, the City of Kamloops said it could not legally deny the booking on the basis of the organizers’ views without exposing itself to a Charter challenge it would "likely lose."This is not the first time OneBC has faced venue difficulties in Kamloops. A November 2025 town hall was moved to the street outside a hotel after multiple cancellations.The city’s email was sent after OneBC publicly described the security costs as excessive. OneBC has not paid the amount and maintains there is no demonstrated need for the level of security requested.