BC

OneBC says Brent Chapman will not run in Surrey South

The party blamed 'threats from Conservative insiders.'
Brent Chapman
Brent ChapmanScreenshot: YouTube
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Bcpoli
Elenore Sturko
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Brent Chapman
BC Conservative
OneBC
Megan Knight
Surrey South
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Western Standard
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