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Ontario nightclubs, street festivals, roads prove dangerous and deadly over weekend

On a particularly eventful summer weekend in the Greater Toronto Area, a shooting at a crowded street festival in Toronto, another shooting outside of a nightclub hours later, and then several separate horrific crashes — one a massive pileup on Highway 401 and another showing a pedestrian being severed in half by a dump truck — left multiple people dead.
Officers clear the scene after a mass shooting at a Latin street festival on Saturday.
Officers clear the scene after a mass shooting at a Latin street festival on Saturday.CBC
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Ontario
Crime
Toronto
Durham
Mass Shooting
Ajax
crash on Hwy. 401
Omar Abdul Singateh
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Western Standard
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