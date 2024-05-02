Ontario’s Marineland to open without animals for first time in 63 years

It’s been a mainstay for southern Ontario tourists for decades. Even people in other regions of the country have surely heard the jingle.But MarineLand in Niagara Falls will be reopening this summer without its signature marine mammals attractions like beluga whales, dolphins and sea lions.In fact, there won’t be any rides or even refreshments. For $15 for adults and $10 for children, quests will be able to dip their toes in the one-hectare splash pool..”As Marineland prepares for a strategic evolution and redevelopment plan that will occur under new ownership, the park will be focusing on core attractions and experiences this season,Marineland website.On its website, Marineland says it “will be offering a modified experience to our guests in comparison to previous seasons” when it opens on June 28. In prior years, it was always up and running by the Victoria Day long weekend.In a news release it said it would continue to operate as it completes a “necessary evolution” and preps itself for sale.”As Marineland prepares for a strategic evolution and redevelopment plan that will occur under new ownership, the park will be focusing on core attractions and experiences this season, and offering guests a substantial discount on admission, to recognize decades of community support for Marineland and John and Marie Holer,” it said.“While Marineland now looks with promise to a new future, we thank our guests, employees, and community for their continuing support as we complete this necessary evolution.”.Once a popular spot for family outings, Marineland was founded in 1961 by John Holer, an entrepreneur with a passion for marine life, according to the Niagara Falls Tourism department.But in recent years the park has faced allegations of poor living conditions and animal cruelty. Since 2019, 14 whales and one dolphin have died and the park owners are facing a public backlash with calls to shut it down.In March, a court found the tourist attraction of failing to comply with three enforcement orders issued by the Ontario Animal Welfare Services department in relation to the living conditions of three black bears.An agreed statement of facts found the park kept the three young cubs in cramped enclosures with no climbing structures or water in June 2021.Animal Welfare Services declared the bears in distress and ordered the park to increase the size of the enclosures and give the animals access to a permanent water source..Also in 2021, Marineland was criminally charged by the Niagara Police after Animal Justice filed a complaint that dolphins were being forced to perform for entertainment despite a national ban.In March of 2023, Marineland’s only orca, Kiska, died of a bacterial infection ending orca captivity in Canada. A federal law banning the breeding of keeping of whale species except for rehabilitation or research was passed by Parliament in 2019.The Vancouver Aquarium, Canada’s oldest, stopped keeping orcas in 2001 and in 2019 decided against keeping other species such as belugas and dolphins.