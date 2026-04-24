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OpenAI CEO apologizes to Tumbler Ridge for failing to report ChatGPT-using shooter

Altman’s letter comes after the company confirmed it knew the shooter’s account violated policies but chose not to contact authorities.
A screenshot of Mark Carney, Pierre Poilevre, Mary Simon, David Eby, and Wendy Cocchia holding hands at the Tumbler Ridge vigil on Friday.
A screenshot of Mark Carney, Pierre Poilevre, Mary Simon, David Eby, and Wendy Cocchia holding hands at the Tumbler Ridge vigil on Friday. CPAC
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David Eby
Chatgpt
Openai
Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Jesse Van Rootselaar

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