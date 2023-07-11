Liquified natural gas

Cedar LNG has received environmental approval for a floating LNG plant off Kitimat, BC.

 By Dave Naylor

At least one investment house isn’t afraid of fossil fuels. And it happens to be one of the biggest in the world.

That’s because Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has doubled down on liquified natural gas (LNG) by taking an additional 50% stake in a US export terminal for a cool $3.3 billion in cash.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Looks like the End of Oil & Gas is going to be postponed for many decades, perhaps even to the end of the 21st Century.

Reality is NOTHING Govt is wasting Tax $$$s on today is working.

Massive Solar Farms in Nebraska were recently completely Destroyed by a Hail Storm . . . relegating these Toxic Messes to the Landfill, where they will continue to pollute Ground Water for decades.

Windmills offshore in Germany & Britain could not pull their weight, so those Govts reverted back to Coal Power.

Today the USA is building Several offshore Windfarms on the East Coast . . . since last September 36 Whales have washed up on beaches from Maine to Virginia.

The Damage done to the Planet by these Made In China with Coal Power is massive . . . the Fact that these Devices NEVER Recover the amount of Pollution used to Create them in their Working Lifetimes is ignored.

Buffett is on the ball, unlike most of our Politicians, he will continue to grow his wealth, while taxpayers are fleeced with the Klimate Insanity.

Canada of course is late to the Party . . . LNG has been kicked around on the West Coast for over 20 years, but the Green Loons have stood in the way and not One Project has been completed. Like HealthCare, Housing, Rental Accommodation, Homelessness & now Rampant Govt Sponsored Drug Abuse the country is circling the drain while Millions of new Immigrants show up to live off the Taxpayers.

