Order of Canada recipient says he stands with pro-Palestine encampments

Paramount Fine Foods Executive Chair Mohamad Fakih, who has received the Order of Canada, is questioning why pro-Israel lobbyists were scared of pro-Palestine encampments on university campuses. Fakih said he will "support the voice of these young people as a catalyst for the change that is inevitably coming as a result of Israel's crimes in Gaza AND I equally support punishment for anyone who breaks the law.""The nonsense of @AHousefather and @Bnaibrith instantly claiming antisemitism and calling for the dismantlement of these protests is ridiculous and un-Canadian," tweeted Fakih on Monday."To all students at campuses across Canada: I will support the legal fees of any student protester who is unjustly arrested or abused.".Right now, he said Canadian leadership "needs to understand that Canadians will not stand idly by as the crimes in Gaza continue by the current criminal regime in Israel."Fakih said in January Israel supporters should not come to his restaurants. "Unfortunately, he's a garbage human being that was named to the Order of Canada and maintains a 'personal friendship' with the Prime Minister," said AK Strategies Managing Principal Anthony Koch. Fakih said he did not want Zionists eating at Paramount Fine Foods.The University of British Columbia (UBC) said on Monday it understands some community members want to protest against the Israel-Hamas War by setting up an encampment. However, UBC said these actions "must always be taken with respect for others and within the boundaries of university policy and the law." "Any actions that create a health and safety risk, impede the university community (students, faculty, and staff) from continuing learning, research, work, and other activities on campus or damage university property will be taken very seriously and investigated," said UBC.