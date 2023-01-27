Dr. Bonnie Henry
The BC-based non-profit taking legal action against the provincial government’s COVID-19 related measures will return to the courtroom in April.

The Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP) filed a proposed class action suit against Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Dr. Bonnie Henry in January 2021, and its much anticipated certification hearing was expected to conclude in December, however, the complexity of the case and respective heel-dragging meant it needed to be extended into 2023.

