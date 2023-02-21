DTES
Image Reid Small

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says the city’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) hosted another “volatile” long weekend, with officers seizing more loaded guns, bear spray, and other weapons.

Numerous arrests were made as officers responded to in-progress crimes.

DTES

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

The article doesn't mention how many of these weapons are registered? Surely criminals are registering thier weapons? When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns seems to be coming to light every single day.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.