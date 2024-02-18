Ottawa to restrict nicotine pouches nationwide

Just days after BC restricted the sale of flavoured nicotine pouches to keep them away from minors, the federal government has confirmed it will make its own moves nationally.On February 11, federal Health Minister Mark Holland promised details will follow “in the coming days.” He acknowledged BC's move.“I think it’s entirely appropriate that these products be moved behind counter,” Holland said in Vancouver.“What we don’t want to see happen is frankly what we saw with vaping, where we had a whole new cohort of young people becoming addicted to nicotine, who weren’t smokers and were using this as a new delivery mechanism for nicotine.”BC's new regulations put all buccal nicotine pouches behind the counter at pharmacies. While no prescription is required to access them, it means they’re no longer easily accessible on shelves at convenience stores, gas stations and other locations where tobacco products are sold.The Zonnic brand, for example, sells pouches in flavours including berry frost, chill mint and tropic breeze.The company bills the product as a “new nicotine replacement therapy” on its website and states that it isn’t intended for use by those under 18.The nicotine products contain no tobacco and are approved by Health Canada. They are sold without advertising restrictions in convenience stores elsewhere in Canada, something Holland called a regulatory "loophole" last November. He said he felt “duped” into believing the pouches would be marketed purely as a smoking cessation tool.“It would seem that their intention is to addict new young people to nicotine, which is disgusting,” Holland said in reference to the flavours pouches come in.The BC Ministry of Health states the pouches can contain up to four milligrams of nicotine, about the same as three to four cigarettes.On Twitter ("X"), Eby posted that since BC’s announcement, Imperial Tobacco will no longer sell Zonnic online in BC. Previously, Eby had called the marketing of their products “irresponsible.” The premier claimed several BC schools had already reported an increase in their use among students.The Convenience Industry of Council has already recommended that its own members, which include 7/11, Shell, On The Run, and others voluntarily sell nicotine pouches behind their counters as an age-restricted product. Its guidelines call for requests for ID and avoiding “in-store advertising that may be seen to target youth.”That's not good enough for Holland.“The tobacco industry is wily. They’re looking for opportunities to addict people to nicotine and that has devastating public health implications,” Holland said.“So in the coming days, we’re going to be ready to announce our action federally and what we’re going to be doing.”A BC Ministry of Health website states that nicotine dependence can result in withdrawal and symptoms including headaches, shakes, dizziness and feelings of anxiety or depression. The substance affects memory and concentration, can alter brain development and cause cognitive and behavioural issues in youth.Physicians at Smoke-Free Canada called for the federal goverment to immediately suspend the sale of nicotine pouches “until measures can be put in place to protect children in the nicotine market.”