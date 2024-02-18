BC

Ottawa to restrict nicotine pouches nationwide

The federal government wants to restrict the sale of nicotine pouches, such as these under the brand name Zonnic
The federal government wants to restrict the sale of nicotine pouches, such as these under the brand name ZonnicScreenshot from CBC report
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
David Eby
Mark Holland
nicotine pouch

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news