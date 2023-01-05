Addilyn Emelia Radomske Booth, 23-months-old, passed away on Dec. 29.
Image courtesy GoFundMe

In the days following a BC toddler’s sudden passing, the family has received an outpouring of support from the local community.

A fundraiser to support the family of 23-month-old Addilyn Booth, who died in Kelowna last week, has already raised nearly $20,000.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Journalists writing these stories really need to confirm whether the jab-poison played a role. It IS that important in telling the story. If they WEREN'T jabbed, then it is genuinely tragic that an innocent life was lost.

If they WERE jabbed, it is tragic that an innocent life was REMOVED via manslaughter from this world and charges against those involved need to be laid.

This is why it is that important to determine jab-poison status because it is critical to drawing the appropriate conclusions. The story should not be printed without it.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Terrible sad heart breaking news

Trudeau and all his WEF demons know this is happening because of the mRNA injections but they don’t care because of record profit $ for them

We live in very evil times

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Sudden and unexpected would imply she wss a healthy child. Rot in hell all those in charge of this death jab.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

What is the youngest age that the special injection be given? I think society needs to understand why this child died in order to prevent the same in others.

Jason78
Jason78

Even if she didn’t get it, her mother probably did while she was pregnant, not sure tho

