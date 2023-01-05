In the days following a BC toddler’s sudden passing, the family has received an outpouring of support from the local community.
A fundraiser to support the family of 23-month-old Addilyn Booth, who died in Kelowna last week, has already raised nearly $20,000.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our precious little girl,” reads the child’s obituary, linking to the fundraiser organized by Emelia Radomske-Deptuck, or “Auntie Emmy.”
Radomske-Deptuck says her niece passed away on December 29, four days after spending a “beautiful relaxing” Christmas morning with her family.
“Our hearts are broken trying to navigate this unfathomable loss. She was such a radiant, sweet girl. Addy brought us so much joy, and loved her dear sister Alexia with her entire being,” said Radomske-Deptuck.
Radomske-Deptuck says that while she knows the holidays are a hard time for many people, she asks the public to donate or share the fundraiser link to help her sister, brother in law, and niece “during this extremely difficult time.”
“Hold your loved ones tight, tell them you love them every chance you get,” she said.
Neither the fundraiser or obituary detail the cause of the child’s death, only calling it sudden and unexpected, however Radomske-Deptuck toldBlack Press Media that her niece “wasn’t feeling too great” in the days leading up to her death, but it “wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.”
On December 28 she went for a sleepover at her grandmother’s house and was found not breathing around 7:30 a.m. the next morning.
Emergency crews were called and revival attempts were unsuccessful.
Addilyn is remembered as a beautiful and vibrant little girl with an infectious smile and laughter.
"She enjoyed hanging out with her older sister, Alexia, and had to copy what she was doing. She was also very much a daddy's little girl,” reads the obituary.
The family expressed gratitude for the staff at Kelowna General Hospital as well as others who provided assistance.
