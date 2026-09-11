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Palestine flags and ‘better dead’ chants drown Kirk vigil in Vancouver

Counter-demonstrators at the Vancouver Art Gallery waved Palestine flags and shouted “Nazi” and “pedophile” at 13-year-old organizer Daniel Thiele.
Vigil still from circulating video / New Westminster Times. Portrait of Charlie Kirk by Gage Skidmore, Arizona for Trump rally, Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, August 23, 2024 / Wikimedia Commons.
Vigil still from circulating video / New Westminster Times. Portrait of Charlie Kirk by Gage Skidmore, Arizona for Trump rally, Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, August 23, 2024 / Wikimedia Commons.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Vancouver
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Charlie Kirk
Flags
Palestine
Vigil
Daniel Thiele
Masha Kleiner
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