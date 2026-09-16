BC

Parksville businessman Mike Butler runs for mayor on taxes, water and local jobs

The Coastal Gateway Port CEO is in a three-way race after Mayor Doug O’Brien declined another term.
Mike Butler and council candidate Alana Barager outside the Vancouver Island Regional Library Parksville Branch.
Mike Butler and council candidate Alana Barager outside the Vancouver Island Regional Library Parksville Branch.File photo
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Bc Ferries
Parksville
Municipal Elections
Sheldon Clare
Weihai Shipyards
Coastal Gateway Port
Mike Butler
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