Drag Story Time
Left courtesy Downtown Kelowna Library, right courtesy Facebook/FriedaWhalesOfficial

A Kelowna woman's petition against a forthcoming drag event geared towards children was removed after the platform hosting the petition called the woman’s message “hate speech.”

Laurie Baird spearheaded the petition on change.org in response to the upcoming Drag Story Time event at the Downtown Kelowna Library, set for January 28.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Let me try to get this straight; I can post a petition in favor of the drag show for children with no problems but, if I post a petition against it there will be many problems. First, the petition is deleted, second the petitioner is branded as “hateful” and third (still to come) a visit from the Trudeau thought police to inform you that you can either submit to a re-education camp or be locked up. Woe Canada.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Now the “woke” are pushing pedophillia and child molestation on our children 24/7 -365 with the help of our satanic media and politicians and if you oppose grooming children for rape then you must be full of “hate”

This is Trudeau’s Orwellian Chinada hell in 2023

Are you awake yet???

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.