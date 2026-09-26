BC

Poilievre and Doerkson slam cooking class leave for Surrey child killer

The Parole Board of Canada approved a 60-day unescorted temporary absence so Shane Ertmoed can take cooking classes. Heather Thomas's mother called the decision "terrifying."
Shane Ertmoed.
Shane Ertmoed. Western Standard photo illustration from a circulating file photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Poilievre
David Eby
Paul Bernardo
Mark Carney
Parole Board
Lorne Doerkson
Shane Ertmoed
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news