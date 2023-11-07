Poilievre condemns radical gender ideology

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said parents need to take control of what is taught to their children. “Justin Trudeau does not have a right to impose his radical gender ideology on our kids and on our schools,” said Poilievre in a video from a rally in Richmond Hill, ON, obtained by the Western Standard. .The crowd started to cheer, applauding Poilievre for eight seconds. When it comes to decision making about children, Poilievre said parents have a right to know what is happening in their lives and to transmit their values. He added there “are millions of childcare experts in this country, and their names are mom and dad.” The crowd hooted and applauded for 10 seconds. He called this “common sense.” This is the common sense of the common people united for their common home. “Your home, my home, our home,” he said. “Let’s bring it home.” Opposition Leader’s Office Director of Media Relations Sebastian Skamski confirmed Poilievre is opposed to gender ideology. “The video stands on its own,” said Skamski. Conservative members voted 69% to 31% to pass the North Okanagan-Shuswap, BC, EDA’s motion about banning gender transitions in minors to treat gender dysphoria and encourage positive physical and mental health support to people suffering it at the convention in September. READ MORE: Conservatives pass anti-woke policy proposals at conventionNorth Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative member Scott Anderson said gender transitions are significant decisions for adults. “Children, on the other hand, are not equipped to make such a decision,” said Anderson.