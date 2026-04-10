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Poilievre presses Carney to safeguard property rights while addressing floor-crossing controversy

Poilievre criticizes Liberals for withdrawing extinguishment arguments and signing the Musqueam deal without property protections. The Conservative leader also tells reporters that MPs elected as Conservatives should “honour their word” amid more floor-crossing talk.
Fellow Conservative Party of Canada MPs Aaron Gunn, Marc Dalton, Tamara Jansen, Brad Vis, and others, wait for the party leader Pierre Poilievre's arrival.
Fellow Conservative Party of Canada MPs Aaron Gunn, Marc Dalton, Tamara Jansen, Brad Vis, and others, wait for the party leader Pierre Poilievre's arrival.Photo: Alex Zoltan
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Aaron Gunn
Richmond
Pierre Poileivre
Marc Dalton
Brad Vis
Tamara Jansen

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