Poilievre presses Carney to safeguard property rights while addressing floor-crossing controversy

RICHMOND — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Thursday for the federal Liberal government to take immediate steps to protect private property rights in the wake of last year’s Cowichan Tribes v. Canada court decision while also addressing the ongoing trend of floor crossings to the Liberal Party. Poilievre spoke at a news conference held on Number 7 Road in Richmond, near the area affected by the Cowichan decision, which involves lands on the edge of territory claimed by the Cowichan Tribes. The Western Standard also asked Leader Pierre Poilievre about rumours of further floor crossings by Conservative MPs..Poilievre replied that anyone elected after running on a Conservative platform “should respect those people and honour your word.”“The Liberal government must provide certainty, defend private property in court and make clear that Canadians’ homes and land titles will be protected,” Poilievre said, when returning to the issue of private property and mining exploration rights being undermined by recent court decisions involving aboriginal title.“Canadians already face enough pressure from high costs and economic uncertainty without having to wonder whether their home is truly theirs.”The August 2025 BC Supreme Court ruling in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada recognized Aboriginal title over a portion of land in southeast Richmond that includes areas previously held under fee-simple ownership. While existing private titles remain technically valid for now, the decision has created widespread concern about the security of property rights, with potential implications for homeowners, businesses and lenders across British Columbia.Poilievre accused the Liberals under Prime Minister Mark Carney of failing to vigorously defend property rights in the litigation and of signing agreements, such as a recent Rights Recognition Agreement with the Musqueam Indian Band, that did not explicitly safeguard fee-simple ownership. He noted that the federal government withdrew arguments around “extinguishment” of Aboriginal title in 2018 and that its current litigation directive instructs lawyers not to prioritize property rights protections..He urged the government to take four specific actions: first, argue before the courts that fee-simple land ownership takes priority over other titles, reversing the 2018 policy change and the current directive; secondly, ensure no future agreements with First Nations are signed without explicit protections for existing fee-simple property owners; third, publish a detailed plan within 30 days to protect property rights affected by the Cowichan decision and the Musqueam agreement, to be presented personally by the prime minister with clear commitments and timelines; and lastly, ‘convene a parliamentary committee to examine measures needed to safeguard private property rights in light of the ruling and the agreement.Poilievre first raised the issue with the justice minister in September and has criticized the Musqueam agreement for being negotiated without sufficient transparency or consultation on property protections.The Musqueam agreement covers a large portion of the Lower Mainland without explicitly addressing fee-simple titles, adding to the uncertainty, he said. BC Premier David Eby previously said his government had received no advanced notice of the Musqueam A freedom-of-information request filed on behalf of the Western Standard, meanwhile, seeking all provincial records, including emails, memos, and briefings, related to the Musqueam agreements between January 1 and March 4, 2026, has been delayed until June 2 — with the BC government citing the “large volume of documents.”.Back in Richmond, appraisers have warned that the perception of risk to property rights could reduce home values in parts of Richmond by as much as 40 per cent, and at least one local company has already been denied financing for a major project due to title concerns.“The lead lawyer for the Cowichan Tribes said that private land sales would need his client’s consent to go ahead,” Poilievre noted, warning that if the precedent stands it could affect property rights more broadly given ongoing treaty negotiations in British Columbia.“Prime Minister Carney has a duty to be clear on his plan for property owners,” Poilievre added. “Liberals failed to protect property rights in court, and they failed to provide clarity in the agreements they signed behind closed doors. Conservatives are calling on them to fix that now and restore confidence for homeowners across British Columbia and Canada.”