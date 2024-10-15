Poilievre says Indian foreign interference allegations troubling

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called the allegations from the RCMP about foreign interference by the Indian government “extremely concerning and must be taken very seriously.” In response, Poilievre said foreign interference from any country, including India, is unacceptable and must be stopped. “Our government’s first job is to keep our citizens safe from foreign threats,” said Poilievre in a Monday statement. “We expect the full criminal prosecution of anyone and everyone who has threatened, murdered, or otherwise harmed Canadian citizens.”For nine years, he said the Canadian government “has failed to keep our people safe or to take national security and foreign interference seriously.” “Because of that, Canada has become a playground for these activities,” he said. Records published on October 1 showed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and senior Canadian government officials were briefed 163 times over a six-year period about foreign interference, including threats to democratic institutions..Inquiry reveals Trudeau warned 163 times about foreign interference.Despite the repeated warnings, Trudeau claimed as recently as 2023 he was unaware of any significant illegal activity by foreign agents, particularly from China.A logbook from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service submitted to the Commission on Foreign Interference documented the 163 formal briefings, which spanned from Aug. 1, 2018 to March 15, 2024.The RCMP alleged on Monday Indian diplomats and consular officials living in Canada participated in secret activities connected to serious criminal activity, including murders and extortions.These allegations came as the Canadian government said it was expelling six Indian diplomats the RCMP had identified as persons of interest in the murder of a Sikh activist in British Columbia in 2023. Because of these expulsions, the Indian government said it was expelling six Canadian diplomats.