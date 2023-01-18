A woman and child have been fatally mauled by a polar bear in a remote Alaska village.
State Troopers received a report Tuesday afternoon that a polar bear had entered into the community of Wales and began chasing multiple residents, as per the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
The bear then targeted a woman and her young boy, prompting a local resident to shoot and kill the bear.
However it was too late.
Summer Myomick, 24, and her one-year-old son Clyde Ongtowasruk died as a result of the attack.
Canadian organization Polar Bears International says only 20 people have been killed by polar bear attacks between 1870 and 2014.
Eating mostly marine mammals, male polar bears can weigh up to 1,200 pounds, and females up to 700 pounds.
Aside from humans, the animal has no natural predators.
The Anchorage Daily News said some Alaskan villages implement polar bear patrol programs to curb potential attacks on humans, noting Wales does not have one due to a current lack of government funding.
In 1990, a polar bear killed a man in the Alaska village of Point Lay. A biologists told the outlet that it had been showing signs of starvation.
Three years later, in the same region, a polar bear burst through a window of an Air Force radar station, mauling a 55-year-old mechanic. He survived.
