BC

Police arrest Frances Widdowson at University of Lethbridge cafeteria

The arrest is the latest in a series of clashes between Widdowson and Canadian universities over her criticism of residential schools narratives and academic freedom.
Dr. Frances Widdowson and former undergraduate student Jonah Pickle were in court Friday for a judicial review challenging the University of Lethbridge’s decision to cancel a 2023 campus speaking event.
Dr. Frances Widdowson and former undergraduate student Jonah Pickle were in court Friday for a judicial review challenging the University of Lethbridge’s decision to cancel a 2023 campus speaking event. WS Canva
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University Of Lethbridge
University Of British Columbia
Free Speech
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Frances Widdowson
University Of Victoria

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