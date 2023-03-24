Mounties in Trail, BC urge residents to keep their pets inside as police investigate the suspicious deaths of two dogs, both of which are believed to have been poisoned.
The investigation began Tuesday when Trail RCMP officers responded to the 4000 block of Casino Road, where the dogs were found dead.
The owners, who are neighbours, say the dogs roamed the area and occasionally played together.
The first dog was found Sunday when its owner, a 42-year-old woman, discovered it laying dead in her yard. At first, the cause of death was unknown and not considered to be particularly suspicious.
The following day, the same woman observed her neighbour’s dog eating a piece of meat in her yard. She attempted to intervene, however it ran back to its owner's yard where it was found convulsing a short time later.
The owner rushed the dog to a local veterinarian hospital, but it died in transit.
Laboratory testing confirmed the presence of strychnine, leading an officer to conclude that the first dog had likely been poisoned too.
The officer believes an individual may have been illegally baiting coyotes with poisoned meat in an effort to kill them, which is a common practice in the area despite its illegality and danger to pets and other wild animals.
The BC Conservation Office has since been contacted about the incident and Trail RCMP is looking for any information on the suspect’s identity.
“Trail RCMP recommends all dogs be kept inside, leashed, or fenced to discourage roaming in the area to prevent poisoning as the investigation continues to unfold,” said the detachment.
