Wild horses

Calling the incident a “disheartening act,” BC Mounties are investigating after 17 horses, presumably wild, were suspiciously gunned down in the province's Interior.

Tk’emlups Rural RCMP first received a report of several horses killed on Crown land last week to the north of Walhachin, roughly 65 km west of Kamloops.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

BERNHARTMARTENS
But they are good for glue sticks!!!!

BERNHARTMARTENS
Who cares about the wild horses, they were probably wrecking fences and causing issues with profit making livestock. I would do the same, shoot em dead and let the coyote eat them.

northrungrader
So, all resources available for dead horses, but still no word on the terrorist acts that burnt churches, and a whole town to the ground, and the CGL pipeline acts of terrorism? Sounds like a good job for the rcmp, not like there were any terrorists to find in BC.

john.lankers
[thumbup]

martina1
[thumbup]

