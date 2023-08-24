The BC RCMP said building tensions due to the elevated police presence in an Evacuation Order area resulted in a confrontation at a roadblock; the confrontation was resolved safely.
On Wednesday evening, the Chase RCMP said it received reports of a large group of people mustering with food and supplies destined for an Evacuation Order area in the North Shuswap.
"It appeared that the intentions of those involved were to overwhelm the police roadblock and gain access into the area," the Chase RCMP said in a news release.
"Increased police presence has been in place in response to ongoing efforts by some individuals who have undermined BC Wildfire Service fire suppression work through the movement of vital equipment, and have compromised emergency personnel safety through threats of violence."
The RCMP added the area under Order is not safe due to active wildfire as well as damage to power lines and unstable trees and structures.
The group later challenged the BC RCMP officers stationed at the roadblock into the area currently under Order.
“While we understand and sympathize with the residents of the North Shuswap, there is a process in place through the local Emergency Operations Centre that needs to be followed to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP.
“When the EOC deems it safe to do so, they can issue passes into the area to support a resupply. Fortunately, our officers are well trained, were able to de-escalate and the situation was quickly resolved safely without incident.”
No arrests were made and no charges are anticipated.
(3) comments
Apparently, Kelowna is listed to be a 15min city and in order to do this the infrastructure needs to be rebuilt.
What's really going on in Kelowna? A cry for help
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1302143960224863/permalink/1813763492396238/
Making friends pushing Trudeau's mandates everywhere they go.
