Surrey Mounties and specialized gang police issued a public safety warning due to an “increased threat” posed by two men connected to the Lower Mainland’s gang conflict.
Surrey RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) said Friday that Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, are connected to high levels of violence, noting that anyone in their proximity may be putting themselves at risk.
“Police are issuing a public warning and identifying them in order for family, friends, associates, and the public to take measures to increase their own personal safety,” reads the notice.
Surrey RCMP’s Major Crime Team Lead Inspector Bal Hansra says the individuals have been informed by police of the threats to their safety as well as those in their vicinity.
“Due to their association with gang activity, the drug trade, and violent acts such as shootings, these individuals have put themselves, their families, and the community at risk,” said Hansra.
Law enforcement publishing the names and photos of people without charges is uncommon, reiterating the public safety risk police believe to be present.
CFSEU’s Sgt. Lindsay Houghton says the two individuals have “shown little regard” for the safety of the community.
“We are working closely with all our policing partners, including the Surrey RCMP, through enforcement and suppression efforts to send the clear message that gang-related violence will not be tolerated,” said Houghton.
(2) comments
Treat them nice . . . these are Justin's friends.
100s of thousands more of them on the way . . .
But yet the Trudeau liberals are asking police forces across the nation to go after law abiding firearms owners. While police resources are extremely limited, they are being asked to monitor law abiding firearms owners, lawful peaceful protesters, and to confiscate firearms that were legal one day, only to be illegal the next. You would
Need to be brain dead, delusional and devious to be doing this while violent criminals run wild on our streets. Trudeau and his Liberal regime, along with their propaganda wing, the MSM have blood on their hands.
