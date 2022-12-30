RCMP public safety warning

Karnvir Garcha (left) and Harkirat Jhutty (right).

 Images courtesy RCMP

Surrey Mounties and specialized gang police issued a public safety warning due to an “increased threat” posed by two men connected to the Lower Mainland’s gang conflict.

Surrey RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) said Friday that Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, are connected to high levels of violence, noting that anyone in their proximity may be putting themselves at risk.

Reporter (BC)

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Treat them nice . . . these are Justin's friends.

100s of thousands more of them on the way . . .

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

But yet the Trudeau liberals are asking police forces across the nation to go after law abiding firearms owners. While police resources are extremely limited, they are being asked to monitor law abiding firearms owners, lawful peaceful protesters, and to confiscate firearms that were legal one day, only to be illegal the next. You would

Need to be brain dead, delusional and devious to be doing this while violent criminals run wild on our streets. Trudeau and his Liberal regime, along with their propaganda wing, the MSM have blood on their hands.

