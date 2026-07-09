BC

Political voices, fans across Canada continue reacting to Rogers radio shutdowns

Rogers’ abrupt shutdown of Sportsnet 960 The Fan and five other stations has left fans mourning a daily ritual and politicians from multiple parties and levels of government questioning the future of local journalism.
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David Eby
Layoffs
Michelle Rempel Garner
Sports
Radio
Rogers Communications
Rogers
Kelly DeRidder
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