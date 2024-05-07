Poll finds BC Conservatives leading NDP by 2%

The British Columbia Conservatives would win the popular vote with 31% of all voters if an election were held now, according to a poll conducted by Yorkville Strategies. Yorkville Strategies said the battleground in BC “is shaping up to be the most interesting election since the 2013 surprise BC Liberal election victory.” “With about seven months until voters cast their ballots, we have a dead heat between the governing BC NDP and the BC Conservatives,” said Yorkville Strategies in a Monday press release. “The BC United is trailing, with the BC Greens holding fourth place.”.While the Conservatives would come in first place, Yorkville Strategies said the NDP would finish a close second among all voters (29%). After the NDP would be undecided/would not vote (18%). This was followed by United (13%) and the Greens (9%). When it comes to decided voters, it found the Conservatives would come in first place (37%). It said the NDP would be close behind in second (35%). United would finish in third place (16%), and the Greens would come in fourth (12%). In the 2020 election, the NDP came in first place (48%). United trailed behind in second (34%). The Greens came in third (15%), and the Conservatives were in fourth (2%). Yorkville Strategies noted this represents a statistical dead heat between the Conservatives and NDP, with about one-fifth of voters being undecided. It added undecided voters often do not favour the incumbent party. Ballot confusion is unlikely to be a significant factor, as it provided respondents with the leader names. However, the Conservatives are likely enjoying some halo effects of the federal scenario. It said United is in a precarious situation that could result in its demise. This is a significant threat to the NDP. Yorkville Strategies concluded by saying these results point to another complicated scenario in the fall. If the numbers remain unchanged, it said British Columbians could wake up the morning after the election to a result that has the Conservatives or NDP in power. “It could also result in the BC United holding the balance of power with a small number of seats (certainly fewer than ten),” it said. The Conservatives said the momentum continues. “But the only poll that matters is election day,” it said. “We have a tremendous amount of work ahead of us.”.The BC Conservatives are beating out the NDP for the first time ever, according to an April 26 poll conducted by Mainstreet Research. READ MORE: Poll finds BC Conservatives lead NDP for first time everIf an election were held today, Mainstreet Research said the Conservatives would finish in first place with 34% of the vote among all voters. BC Conservative leader John Rustad said it “has been quite a ride for the Conservative Party of British Columbia over the past year in terms of gaining across the province.” The Yorkville Strategies poll was conducted through telephones using an unknown sample size from April 26 to May 2. It had a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.