Poll finds BC Conservatives within striking distance of NDP

The BC Conservatives would finish in a close second place to the NDP among all voters if an election was held today, according to a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research. “This deeper dive into federal vote intentions in BC is consistent with our latest National polls,” said Mainstreet Research President and CEO Quito Maggi in a Thursday press release. “The Provincial numbers are interesting and continue to suggest that the BC United rebrand experiment is a failure.”Mainstreet Research found the BC NDP would come in first place at 36%. However, it said the BC Conservatives would finish in second place (31%). After the BC Conservatives would be United (13%), followed by undecided (10%), the BC Greens (9%), and another party (2%). When it comes to decided voters, the BC NDP would come in first place (40%). The Conservatives would stay in second place (34%). After the Conservatives would be United (15%), followed by the Greens at 10% and another party at 2%. The gender divide is clear in BC, with the Conservatives holding a nine point lead among males and the NDP having a 20 point advantage over it. Along regional lines, the Conservatives lead in the interior by 10 points, are tied with the NDP on Vancouver Island and trail it by 11 points in Greater Vancouver. At the federal level among all voters, Mainstreet Research said the Conservatives would come in first place (47%). It added the Liberals would trail behind in second place (21%). The NDP would come in third place (18%). Undecided voters account for 7%, the Greens would be at 5% and another party would be 2%. When it comes to the carbon tax dispute between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and BC Premier David Eby, 54% backed the former. Another 34% supported Eby and 12% were unsure. Maggi concluded by saying this “is our first snapshot of BC of 2024 and is consistent with our last BC poll of 2023 that showed BC United in third.”“As voters come closer to an election, that support continues to erode benefitting both the NDP and the BC Conservatives,” he said. This poll comes after BC NDP MLA Selina Robinson (Coquitlam-Maillardville) resigned from caucus on March 6 to sit as an Independent, accusing her colleagues of being antisemites. READ MORE: BC NDP MLA resigns from caucus over antisemitism“I can no longer defend the choices this government is making, and I need to mend my broken heart and I can’t do that when you simply offer me hugs and heart emojis but don’t care to educate yourselves or understand the fear and anguish of being Jewish in this moment,” said Robinson..When Eby told Robinson he did not see a way back and the only path forward was her resignation from cabinet, she said she was upset. While resigning was not her choice, she said this was what he and the caucus wanted and would not fight them on it. The poll was conducted using automated telephone interviews from March 18 to 19 among a sample of 1,063 BC adults. It has a margin of error of three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.