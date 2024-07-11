Poll finds BC NDP, Conservatives tied for first in popular vote

The British Columbia NDP and the Conservatives would tie for first place in the popular vote among all voters if an election was held now, according to a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research. The BC NDP and Conservatives would each receive 33% of the vote, according to a Thursday poll. Mainstreet Research found undecided would come in third place (13%). After undecided would be the BC Greens (10%). This was followed by United (8%) and another party (2%). Mainstreet Research said the BC NDP and Conservatives would tie for first place among decided voters (37%). It added the Greens would finish in third place (12%). United would receive 10% of the vote, and another party would garner 4%. Mainstreet Research went on to say 44% of British Columbians would consider voting for the NDP. However, it said 54% would not consider voting for the NDP and 2% do not know. Fifty-one percent of British Columbians would consider voting for the Conservatives. Two-fifths would not, and 8% did not know. Fifty-six percent would be open to supporting the Greens. Meanwhile, 26% would not be and 19% did not know. United was the party they were the least likely to want to back, with 23% considering it. Two-thirds would not, and 12% did not know. This poll comes after the BC Conservatives announced on June 20 former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner will be its candidate in Surrey-Serpentine River. READ MORE: Former Surrey mayor to run for BC ConservativesHepner accused BC Premier David Eby of treating Surrey “like a second-class city.”“People are paying more taxes and getting fewer services in terms of schools, housing, healthcare, law enforcement, and everything else the government should do,” said Hepner. The poll was conducted using automated telephone interviews among 1,048 BC adults from July 4 to 6. It had a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.