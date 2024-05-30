Poll finds BC NDP has 11-point lead over Conservatives

The British Columbia NDP would come in first place in the popular vote at 41% if an election was held now, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). The BC Conservatives would finish in second place (30%), according to a Thursday poll. After the Conservatives would be BCUnited (16%). This represents a 50% loss from United’s 2020 election popular vote. ARI said shifting political currents from United to the Conservatives underscores the fluidity of their votes. In the wake of a failed merger between them, it said United leader Kevin Falcon and Conservative leader John Rustad must now attempt to differentiate themselves to a vote base open to them. A problem for Rustad will be overcoming the unknown factor. When British Columbians are asked to match an image of BC’s four main party leaders with the parties they lead, 54% cannot do so for him. When respondents were aware of who Falcon and Rustad were, ARI said perceptions were unenthusiastic, especially for the former. It found 54% have an unfavourable view of Falcon, and 44% think the same about Rustad. The ARI concluded by saying positive perceptions of leadership are crucial for them because of the swing factor among centre-right voters. It said United and the Conservatives stand to lose up to half of their current bases to the other should they opt to switch to block the NDP from forming government again. This poll comes after Falcon said on Friday Rustad rejected an offer aimed at preventing a vote split that could see the NDP win. READ MORE: Falcon, Rustad confirm no deal between BC United, Tories to stop vote splittingIn doing so, Falcon said Rustad “placed his own ambition above the best interests of British Columbia.” “As British Columbians continue to ask John Rustad and myself on the campaign trail why we could not find common ground, I can confidently say BC United did everything possible to secure a free enterprise, non-competition framework,” he said..The poll was conducted online among a representative randomized sample of 1,203 BC adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum from May 24 to 27. It had a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.