Poll finds ignorance regarding BC NDP decision to co-manage public lands with indigenous

A significant change to the British Columbia Land Act has been put in motion, but most BC residents have heard little about it.New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute (ARI) finds the policy proposal from the BC NDP, to initiate co-management of public lands with B.C.’s 204 First Nations in accordance with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, is well-known to only 13% residents. After being informed about the proposed amendment, 94% say this is a major change and diverse views are evident.Some observers have noted the relative silence surrounding consultations and the lack of a press release typically put forth to spearhead the public conversation. For their part, residents are clear that indigenous consultation in some form is of importance to them.One-in-five would share decision-making equally, with a veto option available for the indigenous bands.Another one-quarter (26%) say only “meaningful consultation” is needed, and one-in-three (33%) say that the BC government should share decision-making but maintain final authority.One-quarter (23%) say they would offer no special status in land decisions to indigenous groups.The poll allowed British Columbians to give weight to key priorities. More than half say that the respect for reconciliation and the leadership shown by the government in including indigenous partners in decisions are both important to them. That said, concerns about further complicating resource development (which already necessitates the consideration of indigenous peoples' interests in relevant regions) and economic risks, are equally weighted by the population.ARI also found there is a sense the consultation timeline has been rushed. One-quarter (26%) say the current timeline offered by the government is acceptable. But more disagree, including half (48%) who want to see more consultation, extending deliberations into the fall or later this year, and one-quarter (27%) who want to kill the proposed changes entirely.Politically, the risks are evident. Asked how they would vote if this were a key election issue, just over half (57%) of 2020 BCNDP supporters say that the party would be their choice again. Many fall into an undecided camp (20%) that will likely be looking for more information from the government in the coming weeks about the implications of these proposed changes.Regarding a referendum on the issue, most (75%) say they would support this, including two-thirds (64%) of those who say they would still support the BCNDP if this were a key election issue.One-quarter of all BC voters (25%) say they are undecided as to how they would vote if this were a key election issue, while a similar number (27%) would vote for the BCNDP. The Conservative Party of BC is chosen by 20%, followed by the BC United at 12%.Seven-in-ten overall say the consultation process is moving too quickly. Close to three-in-10 (27%) say it's fine because the changes are overdue.Half of British Columbians (47%) had not heard of this issue before the survey.