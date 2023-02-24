One-in-four British Columbians say reinstating vaccine passports to access specific venues and locations would be justified, according to a new survey.
Conducted by Research Co., the poll shows a desire for tight restrictions being most prominent in Metro Vancouver, followed by Vancouver Island, Southern BC, the Fraser Valley, and Northern BC.
Nearly 70% of British Columbians still think COVID-19 remains a real threat, down 12 points from a similar survey conducted in March 2021.
As for masking, 21% of the province says a reinstated mandate would be justified, and 17% say the restriction of worship services, concerts, and sporting events would be justified.
A small 6% believe banning travel from British Columbia to other Canadian provinces would be appropriate.
The survey also asked British Columbians how satisfied they are with popular news organizations, and results show slightly more than half of British Columbians are satisfied with the way television news has handled COVID-19.
“British Columbians who would like to see stricter guidelines to deal with the pandemic are more likely to be satisfied with the performance of news organizations on television, radio, and print,” said President of Research Co. Mario Canseco.
The survey was conducted from Feb. 10-12, among 800 adults in the province.
