Single-use straws

A new poll shows that most British Columbians support the recently implemented federal ban on the import and manufacture of single-use plastics.

The survey, conducted by ResearchCo., says 80% of British Columbians support the move to ban items such as grocery checkout bags, straws, six-pack rings, plastic cutlery, and more.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

ResearchCo? Thanks for the laugh but if I wanted those laughs I'd be at one of Canada's Global Affairs Canada (GAC) accredited media sites.......

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

The idea that 80% of people want paper straws is BS.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.